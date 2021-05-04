PEARL JO EVANS, 46 of Ashford, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
Pearl was a graduate of Scott High School. She was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Evans and her sister, Thelma Evans.
She is survived by her mother Betty Javins and many other family members and friends.
A memorial service for Pearl will 10 a.m. Saturday May 8, at Rumble Community Baptist Church, with Pastor Richard Harold officiating. Burial will be at the Holstein Cemetery, Dartmont.
The family requests that everyone wear a mask.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV