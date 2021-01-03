PEARL TAYLOR, 92, of Nitro, WV, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the Genesis Valley Center Nursing Home in South Charleston.
She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Nitro. Pearl worked for many years at the Revco in Dunbar. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Odie Starcher, wife of the late Harold Taylor, and was also preceded in death by her sister Geraldine Rhodes and her brother Audrey Starcher.
She is survived by her two sons, Ronald Taylor and Tony Taylor; daughter-in-law Terry Taylor; one granddaughter; three great grandchildren; and niece Donna Haynes.
A Celebration of Pearl's life will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the First Baptist Church of Nitro with Pastor Bobby Goldsburg and Rev. Dr. Lawrence Hoptry officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon till service time at 1:00 pm at the church. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, WV
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro is assisting the Taylor family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com
Due to COVID-19 wearing of face covering and social distancing is required to comply with the State of WV health requirements.