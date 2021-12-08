Pearley Orville Rakes Jr. Dec 8, 2021 44 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PEARLEY ORVILLE RAKES JR. 57 of Alkol, WV. passed away, December 2, 2021 at his residence. There will be No Services Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.V. is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pearley Orville Jr. Pass Away Arrangement Funeral Home Rake Recommended for you Local Spotlight Joseph Lee French Lines Robert Ferguson Sr. Blank Ricky Lee Stickley Blank Levonia Maxine Jones Blank Lines R. Ferguson Dilemma Laferne Alford McClain Blank Reba Gibson Joyce Ann Vinson Lincolnogger Juanita "Nete" Rose Arrington Blank Beverly Dawn Steele Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 8, 2021 Daily Mail WV New River Gorge's rail heritage highlighted in 2022 historical calendar About the Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society Visionary’s beat goes on at W. Va. steelpan drum company Marni Jameson: Ten ways to outsmart supply chain slowdowns New guidebook profiles nearly 600 Huntington artists