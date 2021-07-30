PEARLY ALICE (SIRK) STARCHER CUTLIP passed away on July 23, 2021, at Elmcroft Assisted Living in Hurricane, Wv. She was born on August 19, 1925, to Dulcie and Edward Sirk of Villanova, WV. She is preceded in death by her parents, First husband Ferell L Starcher, Second husband Denver L. Cutlip, Eldest son Cecil F. Starcher, Sisters Mable, Gay, Emma, Laura, Hester and brother Cecil.
She is survived by her daughter Linda Powell of Marion, Georgia, second son David Starcher of Charleston, WV and stepchildren Mike Cutlip, Debbie Cottrell and Brenda Nichols of Ivydale, WV and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
At the request of the deceased there was no funeral service however later a memorial service will be held at Wayside Church in Sutton, WV
