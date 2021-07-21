PEGGY ALENE PERKINS YOUNG, 87, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 17, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
Peggy was born on January 14, 1934 in Kirksville, Missouri to the late William Waldo and Bertha Parthena Manning Perkins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Roland Shelton Young; daughter, Tammy Young; son, Kevin Young; grandson, Sean Burns and sister, Patty Washburn.
Peggy worked then owned and operated the Laundry and Dry Cleaners on Walnut Street in St. Albans until she retired. She was a Girl Scout leader, a Sunday School teacher, and swim team coach. She was a Cincinnati Reds fan and enjoyed watching her grandchildren's sports events. Peggy's favorite challenge was scratching Keno cards at her local BP or ParMar stores and was a frequent winner. Peggy had the gift of gab and anyone who ever met her never forgot her infectious laughter.
Peggy's celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 6 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans located at 201 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans, WV with the Rev. Mark Boyd officiating. Friends and family are invited to gather in the Fellowship Hall after the service. The service will be live streamed on the Facebook page of First Presbyterian Church of Saint Albans. Those that wish to honor Peggy's memory can make donations to the Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311 or to her beloved, First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans, 201 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, WV 25177.
You may visit Peggy's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
