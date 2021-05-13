PEGGY ANN BARKER, 74, of Point Pleasant, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, at her home. A graveside service and burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the Wyoma Cemetery in Gallipolis Ferry. The family will receive friends Saturday from 11 til noon at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.
