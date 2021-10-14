PEGGY ANN COLLINS CHANDLER, 90, 0f Hurricane, WV, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. She was born November 8, 1930, to the late Leonard and Mattie Collins. She was preceded in death by her loving and awesome husband, T.K. (Keith) Chandler. She is survived by her children, Bill (Patti) Bird, Patty (Roger) Wood, Kathy Hundley Edwards, and Teresa Crouch Crump; grandchildren Tammy (Eddie) Burns, Tina (Bruce) Cartwright, Tonya (Wade) Neal, Brandi (Rodney) Moore, Steven White, Justin White, Tracy (James) Hall, Chris (Lisa) Bird, Jeremy (Bekah) Crouch, Mike Crouch, Jesse (Ruthie) Crouch, Sara (Jay) Dunlap, Mary (Ron) Isabell and many great and great great-grandchildren.
She was a devoted wife and mother. She took special pride in her home. She loved helping others. She and Keith were members of Collis P. Huntington Railroad Society. For many years, after Keith's death, she traveled every October four trips to Hinton on the train volunteering her time preparing and serving desserts for other. She loved to dance. Anyone she met she offered to teach them the Two Step.
We wish to thank Kristina, Robin, (2) Angie's and Hospice staff for showing their loving spirit to our mother during this time. Also, thank you to Carman Leavitt from the Masonic Outreach Program for being available to answer lots of questions and offer her support.
There will be a celebration of life at 12 p.m., on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans, WV and a visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the WV Masonic Outreach Program, P. O. Box 869 Parkersburg, WV 26102