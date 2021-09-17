Peggy Ann Farrell Sep 17, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PEGGY ANN FARRELL, 66, of St. Albans, WV, wife of Wallace Farrell, died Wednesday September 15, 2021 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Chapman's Mortuary Huntington is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Peggy Ann Farrell St. Albans Huntington Wv Wallace Farrell Wife Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank John Eric Albrecht Miranda Rae Scheer Blank Deborah "Debby" Gresham Wendy Nicole (Bird) Browning Bethanna Marie Hutson Blank Jerry Wayne Cowan Larry Allen Gothard Benjamin Hensley Roger Gale George R. Stringer Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 17, 2021 Daily Mail WV Family-run furniture businesses follow traditions, expand designs Fine furniture makers: Skimming the surface Digging for newer, cleaner solutions: WVU-led team tapped to explore geothermal energy WVU engineers develop new geothermal technology Geothermal energy explained