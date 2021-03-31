PEGGY ANN HENRY, 87, entered into rest on March 24, 2021. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, April 1st at Family Gardens, Madison. Visitation 10 a.m. until service time at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.
