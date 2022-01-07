Peggy Ann (Milanese) Shinn Jan 7, 2022 Jan 7, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The memorial service for PEGGY SHINN of Nitro/Cross Lanes will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, January 8th at Cooke Funeral Home in Nitro. Masks will be required for visitors in the building. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memorial Service Nitro Funeral Home Peggy Shinn Mask Building Visitor Recommended for you Local Spotlight Beulah Virginia Burge Davis Blank Charles Odell Harless Darrell Lynn Hodges Matthew Curtis Lilly Blank Teresa Leigh McCormick Virginia Mae Tillis Mary Lenore Newman Sadie Jane Bonnett Blank Ruby Orwahua Hairston Blank Matthew Curtis Lilly Trending Now Articles ArticlesPrep wrestling: David Hall, former Herbert Hoover coach, dies at 60Winter's first major snowfall followed by season's coldest nightLegislature focused on what will bring and keep people in WV, even as COVID cases spikeWVU basketball: Mountaineers back at full strength vs. Kansas StateFeds: Justice coal companies are behind in mine safety debt payments as companies aim to get out of $2.5M environmental penaltyCharleston committee recommends contracts with Suddenlink, CAS Cable companiesHoppy Kercheval: Virus overrunning hospitals; we could help (Opinion)WV Ethics Commission tightens legislative rules on nepotism in government jobsMarshall basketball: Beyers critical for success against FAULee Wolverton: Only light can cleanse the darkness (Opinion) Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 8, 2022 Daily Mail WV Two strangers united through loss at top of the Andes Diane Tarantini: A children's book is born Rocky Mountain highlights: Charleston native recounts fateful encounter, other worldly outdoor adventures YWCA Women of Achievement to be recognized at February luncheon ceremony Robert Saunders: Slouching towards 2022