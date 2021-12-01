PEGGY ANN (MILANESE) SHINN of Nitro & Cross Lanes, WV passed away peacefully on Saturday, November27th at Pikeville Medical Center following a long illness. Born May 25, 1949, Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Milanese, baby brother Johnny, Aunt Jean Morris, and first husband Charlie Shinn. She is survived by her son Eric, daughter-in-law Elaine, and beloved granddaughter Elora of Cross Lanes, as well as her brother Joseph Milanese & his wife Kathy of Apple Grove, sister Becky Davis & and her husband Tom of Belpre, sister Mary Lou Reeves of Cincinnati, and sister Jane Elliot & her husband Don of Vienna. Peggy was also incredibly proud of her nephews John Cullen, Matthew Cullen, & Rod Elliot, and her nieces Erin Dawn Hardman, Regina Cullen Crum, and Valerie Rutherford, as well as many great nieces and nephews. She will also be greatly missed by friends Cheryl Foster and Judith Crotty.
A 1967 graduate of Parkersburg Catholic High School, Peggy worked for many years as a legal secretary for the Jackson & Kelly law firm in Charleston, WV. She was probably most known for her work in the community, however, from holding office with the PTA at Nitro Elementary in the 1980's to fundraising for youth sports in the Nitro area. She was most proud, however, of her work with the charitable side of the Nitro Moose Lodge, the state Moose association, and the International Moose Organization out of Chicago. She held many offices and responsibilities with those organizations, including assisting many seniors with their transitions into retirement to a Moose community in Florida, and many children from difficult backgrounds with placement into the Mooseheart community in Chicago, where they were given every tool to help them succeed in life and overcome their difficult beginnings.
Peggy loved to laugh, watch movies, and more than anything, spend time with her family. Even when she was struggling with her health, she never missed one of her granddaughter's soccer games, even if the only way she could watch was on her cell phone from her hospital bed. She loved family gatherings and spoke to her brother and sisters on an almost daily basis. Her laugh and her sense of humor will always be remembered by those that knew her. She will be greatly missed by all.
A memorial service will be held in Nitro at a date to be determined.