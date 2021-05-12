PEGGY ANN BAILEY (SMITH) of Walhonde Village, Whitesville WV went home to be with the Lord, on May 6, 2021 at Thomas Memorial Hospital. Born August 31, 1948, she was the daughter of William and Maxine (Holestine) Smith.
Peggy is preceded in death by her father William Smith and her husband David Bailey.
Peggy is survived by her son Billy Bailey and wife, Heather; her two grandchildren that loved her so much, Grant and Kindall Bailey, of Sylvester. Others left to cherish her memory include her mother, Maxine Smith of Leevale, her sisters, Greta (Buddy) Hall of Whitesville, Debbie Banks of Whitesville, Sue (Jim) Hayworth of Dry Creek, Cathy Runyon of Whitesville and Becky (Roscoe) Jarrell of Dry Creek. Peggy also had many special nieces and nephews.
Peggy enjoyed working, and after she retired, she enjoyed going to Pocahontas county with her husband David, mother and sisters. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Peggy's request was for cremation only. Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.net