PEGGY CAROL HOLCOMB, 86, of Clarksville Tennessee entered into rest on August 9, 2020. Peggy requested there be no services, family is welcome to attend the burial on August 14, at 2 p.m., at the Holcomb Cemetery, Holcomb Ridge Road. Wilson Smith is honored to be serving the Holcomb family.
