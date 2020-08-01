PEGGY LOUISA (McDANIEL) EDWARDS, of Mason, West Virginia, passed away on Thursday, July 30th, 2020. Peggy's celebration of life will be announced by the family at a later date. Arrangements provided by Casto Family Funeral Homes of Mason, New Haven, Evans and Ravenswood.
