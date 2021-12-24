Peggy Ellen Guthrie Dec 24, 2021 6 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PEGGY ELLEN GUTHRIE of Dunbar passed away at home on December 14 with her family by her side. Now she walks with her late Husband Eugene Guthrie and Son David.Peggy is survived by her daughter Pamela Ashley, Grand-daughter Samantha Chaney and her son Corbin, Grand-son Matthew and Prysilla Ashley and their children Anabelle, Madalyn, Kinsley, and Matthias.Loved by Many, she will be deeply missed.In Honor of Peggy's request, she will be cremated. The family will have a private celebration of life. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Peggy Ellen Guthrie Matthew Madalyn Samantha Chaney Pamela Ashley Corbin Matthias Recommended for you Local Spotlight William “Bill” Starcher Rocky B. Scarberry Sharon Sue Cochran Blank Roy “Fido” Schaible Blank Rita Louise Thomas Blank Rocky B. Scarberry Grace Marie Galvin Justine Stickler McCallister Blank William “Bill” Adkins Blank Jason Andrew Cline Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: Dec. 24, 2021 Daily Mail WV Dickensian delight: Attempting to make a Victorian Christmas pudding Shopping small: Bridge Road boutique, other small businesses, seek to prosper through holiday season Lavish to unveil variety of event venue options in South Charleston Hygge in the Hills: Simple joys of Christmas New River Gorge's rail heritage highlighted in 2022 historical calendar