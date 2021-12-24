Thank you for Reading.

PEGGY ELLEN GUTHRIE of Dunbar passed away at home on December 14 with her family by her side. Now she walks with her late Husband Eugene Guthrie and Son David.

Peggy is survived by her daughter Pamela Ashley, Grand-daughter Samantha Chaney and her son Corbin, Grand-son Matthew and Prysilla Ashley and their children Anabelle, Madalyn, Kinsley, and Matthias.

Loved by Many, she will be deeply missed.

In Honor of Peggy's request, she will be cremated. The family will have a private celebration of life.

