PEGGY ELLEN SHROPSHIRE, 55, of Nitro, passed away Thursday August 20, 2020 at Hospice at CAMC Memorial following a long illness.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen M. Abner.
Survivors include her loving companion of many years, Bill Shropshire; her sons, James Risner, Geoffrey Williams, Norman Wagner Jr. and Clayton Joshua Wagner; grandchildren, Amelia and Addison and several brothers. Peggy is also survived by Justin Shropshire and Ben Shropshire.
Memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel) with Pastor Tom Moore officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, WV is in charge of arrangements.