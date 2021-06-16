PEGGY GAIL (SOWARDS) ANGEL, went home to be with her Savior Jesus Christ, on June 15th, 2021, after a short illness. Peggy was a graduate of Nitro High School and spent 58 years married to the love of her life, Larry E. Angel. Peggy dedicated her life to Jesus and caring for the ones she loved. She was a dedicated military wife for many years and took care of many foster children to share her love and nurturing soul. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruth Sowards and her loving husband Larry E. Angel. She is survived by her children, Robert Angel, and Rebecca (Rick) Gandee. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren Barbie (Joe) Dailey, Bethany Whittington, Justin Angel, Tyler (Emily) Wilkinson, and Jacob Angel. She also had three great grand- children who were the light of her life, Liam and Ava Dailey, and Harper Harrison.
Graveside service will be held at Grandview Memorial Park in Dunbar, WV at 1 pm Friday, June 18, 2021, in respect of Peggy's wishes. Service will be officiated by Pastor David Bragg.
