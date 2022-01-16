PEGGY HALL REED, 81, of Clendenin went to be with the Lord on January 8, 2022 at the Miletree Center in Spencer.
Peggy was a loving mother and friend, she graduated from Clendenin High School in 1959. She was homemaker and previously worked as an OR Technician at CAMC. She was a founding member of People Community Church and member of Reamer Hill Community Church. Peggy sang as a part of the Hall Sisters singing group, which would travel to local community churches, singing and praising the Lord. She was loved and will be missed by everyone that knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Elmer and Ruby Hall, son; Timothy J. Hall, paternal grandparents; George and Christina Hall, maternal grandparents; Oley and Lula Woods, and sister; Carolle Westfall Bishop.
She is survived by her daughter; Catherine "Cathy" Straight (Jeff) of Pinch, WV, son; Mark Reed, and William "Bill" Reed of Bomont, WV , grandchildren; Scott Straight (Jill), Michael Hall (Annie), Johnny Hall (Courtney) Jesse Hall, Austin Reed, Tia Reed and Phillip Strickland, eight great grandchildren, brothers; Gary Hall and Joe Hall, sisters; June Belcher, Becky Taylor, Cindy Cobb, Mary Wiseman and Sondra Larch, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Miletree Center of the care given to Peggy during her time of need.