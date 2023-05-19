Thank you for Reading.

Peggy J. Clark
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." -2 Timothy 4:7

PEGGY J. CLARK, 88 of Glasgow, WV passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Glasgow Health & Rehabilitation. She was born November 2, 1934 in Victor, WV.

