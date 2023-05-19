"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." -2 Timothy 4:7
PEGGY J. CLARK, 88 of Glasgow, WV passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Glasgow Health & Rehabilitation. She was born November 2, 1934 in Victor, WV.
She was a member of the Glasgow Church of the Nazarene. Peggy loved to sing. She sang with her sister Barbara in Revivals when she was younger, in the church choir and in a Ladies' Trio with Victoria Blankenship and Carolyn Hayes.
She was preceded in death by her father Klase E. Allen, mother Minnie Allen Rutledge, step-father Edgar S. Rutledge, sister Barbara Withrow, brother James Allen and father of her children Charles Clark.
Left to cherish her memory: son Ricky Clark (Stacy), daughter Stephanie Spence (John), grandson Cody Clark, sister-in-law Helen Allen, nieces Linda Raynes (Bob), Kathy Nunley (Steve), nephew Eddie Withrow (Gail). She also leaves behind a host of other family members and friends.
The family would like to thank everyone at the Glasgow Health & Rehabilitation for taking good care of Peggy for the past 3 years.
A vistation will be held from 6 - 8 p.m., Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort St., Cedar Grove.
Funeral services will be at the Glasgow Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Gordon Killion Jr. officiating on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Graveside service will be at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow following the funeral service.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Clark family.