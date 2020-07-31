PEGGY JEAN OSBORNE, 67, of Cross Lanes, passed away at home on July 28, 2020. A Celebration of Peggy's life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 2, at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, W.Va., and the family will receive friends after the service until 3 p.m.
