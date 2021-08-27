PEGGY JEAN PACK MILLER, 87, of Houston and Brenham, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2021.
Peggy was born November 4, 1933 in Hamlin, West Virginia to Basil and Grace Pack. In her earlier years, she was very active playing golf and tennis and developed a lasting relationship with her "tennis group" of Mary, Linda, Martha, Claire, Jan and Kay. Even though the group spread out geographically, they found time to get together at least once a year. She enjoyed spending time at the farm in Brenham working in the garden and yard and hitting the resale shops. She was devoted to her children and her four grandchildren and spent countless hours cheering them on at tennis matches, softball games and other events. She had a great sense of humor and a hearty laugh. She was preceded in death by her parents, by her daughter Michele Miller Long, by her brothers Donald, Bob, Greg, Leo and Joe Pack and her sister Barbara Tygret. She is survived by her son Mark Miller, his wife Jennifer, and grandchildren
Katy Long, Tommy Long, Riley Miller and Ryann Milty, former husband Ken Miller, his wife Sharon, Michele's former husband, Will Long, brothers Ronald Pack (Betty), Bill Pack (Dixie) and many nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. followed by a reception on August 27, at John Wesley United Methodist Church, 5830 Bermuda Dunes Dr., Houston, TX 77069. In lieu of flowers, the family suggsests donations to her favorite charity, St Jude's Hospital for Children at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or donors@stjude.org. Online condolences may be sent to woww.kleinfh.com