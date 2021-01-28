PEGGY JEAN SLACK, 74, of Charleston, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Charleston on August 11, 1946 to the late Elijah and Iva Holmes Garrett. Peggy was also preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Garrett.
Peggy was an active member of Springfork Missionary Baptist Church and the Ladies Circle, a former server for Shoney's with 18 years of service and liked antique car shows.
She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Henry Slack; daughter, Kim (Lee) Javins of Charleston; sons, Zane Garrett of Charleston and David (Danielle) Garrett of Richmond, WI; stepson, Ted Slack (Terri Young) of Tampa, FL; stepdaughter, Deborah (Paul) Humphreys of Brandon, FL, and stepson, Jeffrey (Melissa) Slack, of Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Grace Javins, Adam, Elijah and Megan Garrett, and Darrian, Dessa and Drea Garrett; step-grandchildren, Daniel Slack, Jessica Aden, Christina Humphreys, Avery and Jacob Slack.
A Graveside Service will be held 12:00 Noon Friday, January 29, 2021, at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, with Pastor Mike Long officiating.
