PEGGY JO PETTRY, 84 of Danville, WV went home to be with our Lord on June 28, 2022, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born August 8, 1937 in Raleigh County, WV.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Holley and Tennis (Holley) Taylor: her husband of 36 years Bill Pettry: sons, Thomas Cantley and William Pettry: sister, Tommie Bumgardner: brother James Holley: and son-in-law Scotty Ferrell.
Those left to cherish her memories are her children Sheila (Brian) Sivori of Alum Creek, WV, Lynn Byus (Mark) of Matewan, WV and Pam (Tim) Dohm of Cross Lanes, WV; Grandchildren Justin (Tish) Cantley of Zanesville, OH, Jessica Ihinger of Sacramento, CA, Holly Sivori of Dunbar, WV, Chelsea Sivori of Dunbar, WV, Kris (Stacy) Byus of Denver, NC, Keri Browning of Logan, WV, Cecily Cooper of Danville, WV, Zack (Veronica) Dohm of Dunbar, WV and Nick Dohm of Cross Lanes, WV; 16 Great Grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and their children; and all of her shag dancing, beach going girlfriends.
She was a member of the PTA, band and athletic boosters when her children were in school. She later became involved in the WV Women's Bowling Association, Women of the Moose, Charleston Shag Club and the O.D. Shag Club.
Peggy worked as a pharmacy technician at Cohen and Bowen Pharmacies. She also worked at Corky's Flower Shop until her husband passed away in 1993 when she went to work at his business Bill's Used Cars and License Service until she retired.
She loved shopping, the beach, shag dancing and spending time with her family and friends.
Peggy was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday July 5, 2022, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV. Visitation will be at 1 p.m., until time of service.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hubbard Hospice House 1001 Curtis Price Way Charleston WV 25311-1824