PEGGY JOYCE (MASSEY) HAGER, 84, of Hurricane, passed away in St. Mary's Hospital on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
She was a retired Hotel Customer Service Representative, a Baptist and a devoted Mother and Grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Hildreth Massey, and sister, Ramona Hoffman.
She is survived by her daughter, Pam (Rick) Estes of Hurricane; son, Mark Hager of St Louis; grandchildren, Tiffani Rowe, Caitlin (Yusuf Alqutub) Estes, Nicholas Hager and Lucas Hager; great - grandchildren, Morgan Turley, Tyler Rowe, Kayden Loring, Amira Alqutub and Milani Alqutub.
The family wishes to thank JoAnn Hager for everything she has done.
Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
A private family service will be held and burial will be in Valley View Memorial Park.