PEGGY JOYCE RUSSELL COOLEY went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 4, 2020, after dying of Alzheimer's disease. Peggy was born on January 26, 1934 in Morgantown, WV.
After graduating from Morgantown High School in 1952, she was hired as the Secretary to the Dean of Academic and Student Affairs at West Virginia University. While working there, she became friends with Jerry West, Rod Thorn and many other athletes, as they came into her office to collect their scholarship checks. It was during this time she met her husband, Dr. Frederick Cooley, who was attending WVU School of Medicine. Upon his graduation, they moved to Charleston, where Fred became the first Director of the Charleston Memorial Hospital Emergency Department.
Peggy was an avid tennis player. She loved playing competitively with her friends, winning many tournaments as both a 3.5 and 4.0 player. She loved to read; her library of books encompassed every genre from the classics to biographies, autobiographies to inspirational; the books she left behind would impress the most voracious reader.
She also enjoyed gardening, and spent countless hours outside landscaping her beautiful home. She treasured her time at the beach with her family, and would read books under an umbrella by the ocean for hours on end. Those annual vacations have provided her family with wonderful memories that will last a lifetime.
Peggy was also a huge fan of the WVU Men's Basketball and Football teams; she would never miss watching a game on TV while listening to Tony Caridi on the radio. She was overjoyed a few years ago when she was able to travel to the WVU Coliseum and visit Coach Bobby Huggins' office, where she sat decidedly down in his chair, and smiled for a photograph!
Peggy loved her church, Village Chapel Presbyterian and served on several circle committees over the years while ministering to others.
Most of all she loved her family. Her laughter, smiles and affection made our home the most wonderful place to grow up; we could not have asked for a more loving and devoted mother and wife.
We would also like to take this opportunity to say how very thankful we are for Brookdale Charleston Gardens. Just knowing how much the amazing staff loved and took such wonderful care of her is priceless to all of us. Words will never be able to truly express our gratitude for their loving care, especially during the past few months when we were unable to visit her because of the Coronavirus.
Most importantly, Peggy knows Jesus as her Savior, for which we are deeply thankful. Our Grammy, Momma and Wife will be incredibly missed. However, we can rejoice in knowing that one day we will be reunited with her in Heaven.
Peggy was preceded in death by her father Benjamin Russell, mother Lillian Russell and brother George Russell. She is survived by her loving husband, Fred, her three daughters; Lauren Monk (Mike), Heather Ritchey and Kerri Milgram (Craig), six grandchildren: Katie Cumberledge, R.J. Ritchey, Dr. Micah Monk, Christopher Milgram, Cassidy DeBord and Cade Flanagan as well as five great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
A private family service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.