PEGGY KINDER LARGENT, 79, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, formerly of South Charleston, West Virginia, passed away December 4, 2020 in Spartanburg of Covid. She was a 1959 graduate of South Charleston High School. Peggy was a devout Christian and long time member of Abner Baptist Church. She is survived by son Dennie, daughter Laura and granddaughter Crystal all of Spartanburg, SC brother James and sister Marie of Dunbar and sister Jenny O'Neill of St. Albans. Arrangements are under the care of Gordon Mortuary 211 E. Frederick St., Gaffney, SC 29340. A Go Fund Me Account has been set up at the mortuary for the family to offset expenses.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.