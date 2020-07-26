PEGGY L. HOFF, 81, of St. Albans, passed away July 22, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.
She was born September 2, 1938 in Ashland, KY the daughter of Robert E. and Pauline Sparks. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Charles, and a sister, Bobby Jean.
Peggy was a member of the American Legion Auxilliary. She loved knitting and doing crafts. A loving mother, grandmother and sister that will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her sons, Keith Hoff (Brenda), of St. Albans, Eddie Hoff (Jennifer), of Johnson City, TN, and daughter, Cathy Moreland (Steve), of St. Albans, brothers, Jackie Sparks, of AR, Bobby Sparks, (Tammy), of TN, sisters, Judy Lane (Ted), of FL, and Carol Gates (Jim), of KS, grandchildren, Michael, Pauli, and Autumn, great grandchildren, Emma Evie, Ava, Sophie and Jaden.
Celebration of Peggy's life will be 1 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 at Casdorph & Curry with Celebrant HR Whittington presiding. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 12 until time of service at the funeral home.
