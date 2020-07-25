PEGGY L. HOFF, 81, of St. Albans, passed away July 22, 2020. Celebration of Peggy's life will be 1 p.m., July 27, at Casdorph & Curry. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Gathering of family and friends will be from 12 until time of service at the funeral home.
