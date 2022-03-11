Peggy L. Coleman PEGGY L. (KEENEY) COLEMAN, 90 of Cedar Grove passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Glasgow Health & Rehabilitation Center, Glasgow. Some folks knew Peggy as the "unofficial Mayor of Longacre". When the Fayette county community of Longacre was dissolved, Peggy organized the Longacre Reunion which was held annually on the first Saturday of June, which at times had 400+ attendees. The annual Reunion lasted for 38 years until the covid19 pandemic hit. Peggy was the Secretary reasurer for Virginia's Chapel "Little Brick Church" in Cedar Grove, and she was the overseer for the Woodland Cemetery. Peggy had a love for writing and a "gift of gab". She used these talents as a reporter to contribute community news to the Montgomery Herald newspaper. She often said she wrote her column stories as if she was talking to you. Peggy was a big "history buff", especially when it came to the history of her home town of Cedar Grove and the history of the Tompkins family and Virginia's Chapel. If you wanted to know something about Cedar Grove, just ask Peggy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Everette Dean Coleman. She is survived by her son, Michael "Gordy" (Bev) Coleman of Glasgow; daughter, Karen (David) Bounds of Oak Hill; brother, Don Keeney of Cedar Grove; grandchildren, Traci Monk (Steve), Ryan (Ashley) Coleman; great grandchildren Rhett and Oaklyn Coleman. Services will be 12 noon, Monday, March 14th at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort St., Cedar Grove, WV 25039 with Rev: Frank Goff officiating. Burial will follow the service at Montgomery Memorial Park, London. Visitation will be Sunday, March 13th from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home. The family would like to thank the staff of Glasgow Health Care Center for their care during Peggy's illness. Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Coleman family.
