PEGGY LOU BRANHAM In loving memory of Peggy Lou Branham, of Campbells Creek, who passed away at home on March 6, 2022 surrounded by those that loved her most. Her utmost goal was to live her Christian faith before family and community while preparing to meet her Lord at the end of her journey. Her walk with the Lord on earth ended at the age of 87 when she stepped into eternity.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband George Branham, Jr., parents, Mable and Roma Trigg and seven sisters, Ada Wolfe, Aline Armstrong, Helen McVey, Maggie Rhodes, Janet Kennedy, Gladys Wright, and Phyllis Kennedy.
She is survived by her children, Wade (Robin) Branham, Pam (Jack) Hartline, Linda (Dennis) Moles. Grandchildren include Mike Goff, Joe (Somer) Goff, Nat (Kara) Moles, Woody Hartline, Mike (Erica) Hartline, Matt (Christina) Hartline. Great Grandchildren include, Calib (Nicole) Hartline, Stone Hartline, Zane Hartline, Lily Hartline, Madison Hartline, Lucas Goff, Athan Goff, Claire Hartline, and Ava Goff. Great Great-Grandchildren include Nova Hartline and Elara Hartline.
Peggy's Spiritual Birthday was February 14, 1974, giving her 48 years serving her Lord and Savior as a member of Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle. She taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for many years while serving as Secretary for the Church.
Peggy was a teacher for over 25 years at Midland Trail Elementary in Diamond. Although she had been retired for many years, seeing her former students and listening to the impact she had on their lives was one of her joys. Beyond the academics, they shared how her kind, gentle spirit was something they remembered as they grew into adulthood. Her impact was far reaching.
She was quite a special lady to all that knew her. Loved by many and certainly leaving a legacy to aspire. We will cherish her memory until we meet again. What a day that will be.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday March 9, at Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle with Pastor Larry Campbell officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Church's Facebook page. Burial will follow at the Trigg Cemetery, Charleston.
A visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church.