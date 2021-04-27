PEGGY LOU RATLIFF, 86, of Charleston, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston.
She was born in Charleston on July 4, 1934, to the late Leon and Helen Lucille Harrison Holmes. Peggy was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Darrell Ratliff; sister, Linda Holmes; and brothers, Jack Haynes, Jimmy and Jerry Holmes.
She is survived by son, Keith Darrel (Jamie) Ratliff of Campbells Creek; daughters, Leah Ranae Leach (Okey) Meadows of Hurricane and Kelly Jane Ratliff of Florida; brother, Richard "Dickie" (Carol) Haynes of Sissonville; sisters-in-law, Pat Haynes and Dorothy Holmes; grandchildren, Travis (Ashley) Morris and Justin Morris; and great-grandchildren, Bronson Morris, Kaylee Morris and Isaiah Meadows.
A walk through visitation for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. to Noon on Wednesday, April 28, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with a Private Family service following immediately with Pastor Mike Long officiating. The burial will follow the service at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC, that proper facial covering be worn and social distancing be observed. Temperatures will be taken upon entry into the funeral home.
The online guest book for Peggy Lou Ratliff can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com