A wintry mix in the morning will transition to some snow showers in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..
Tonight
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
PEGGY LOUISE THAXTON 87, of Charleston went to her eternal home January 31, 2022.
She was the daughter of the late Samuel and Alma Thaxton. She was married to her late husband, Okey Raymond Thaxton. She was a retired cook from Kanawha County Schools.
Surviving are her children Cindy Rucker, Necia Thaxton, Sherry Kinder, Scott Thaxton all of Charleston WV; Craig Thaxton (Judy) of California, brother Grant Thaxton Sr (Judy) of Culloden WV.
Preceded in death are infant daughter Tammy Gail Thaxton, brother Calvert Buck Thaxton, sisters, Bernice Stewart, Anita Mae Wolfe, Naomi Myers, Suzie Officer, Virginia (Jenny) Byrd and Margie McLane. She had 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 3 great great granddaughters. She loved her dog Taco and she was loved by all, too many to list.
Graveside service will be held Monday, February 7, 2022 at 1 p.m., at Floral Hills Garden of Memories in Sissonville WV.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday February 6, 2022 at 1 p.m., at the Charleston Moose Lodge Patio.
In lieu of flowers send donations to: Elizabeth Baptist Church, 2550 Wolf Pen Rd., Charleston WV 25312.