PEGGY McCOMMACK, 87 of Charleston died February 17, 2021 at Belaire at Devonshire Assisted Living, Scott Depot.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and loved to travel with her husband.
She was preceded in death by Husband: Franklin Ray McCommack, parents: Carl and Dorothy Fontalbert Peal and brothers: John, Charles and George Peal and sister: Ruth Armstrong.
Surviving are: daughters: Amy Rae (Steve) Ullman of Cross Lanes, Lisa Kay (Mark) Collins of Hamilton, Montana, grandchildren: Jeremy (Brittany) Ullman of Winfield, Justin (Amber) Ullman of Cross Lanes, Lindsay (Dr. Richard Park) Collins of New York, NY, Audrey (Dylan) Anderson of Hamilton, Montana, great grandchildren: Parker, Brady and Ryleigh Ullman and sister: Loretta "Maggie" Winski of Marmet.
A private family visitation will be held at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet and a private graveside service will follow in Marmet Cemetery with Minister Donnie Pauley officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.