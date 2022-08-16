PEGGY S. MCGRAW'S family lost a fantastic lady on August 9, 2022. Peggy Shufflebarger McGraw went to be with the Lord in her sleep. She was at home surrounded by her family. Peggy was born September 28, 1939 in Itmann, WV. Peggy was the apple of her daddy's eye. Unfortunately, her dad, Clarence "Shuff" Shufflebarger, died when Peggy was 11 years old. This left an empty space in her heart.
Peggy grew up in Pineville, WV. Prior to her dad's death, he played an essential role in Peggy's future. Shuff was known to always have a ball or game ready for all the kids to borrow and enjoy. When Peggy was 10 years old, a young boy moved to her neighborhood. This young boy was encouraged by the other kids to knock on Shuff's door to borrow a football. While asking Shuff for the football, the newcomer could see Peggy standing behind her dad. The young boy was immediately smitten. Eleven years later, that boy, Warren R. McGraw, asked Peggy to marry him. They were married in their lifelong church, Pineville First United Methodist. Peggy's celebration of life will be at this same church on their 61st wedding anniversary.
Peggy graduated from Pineville High School and attended Mary Washington College and West Virginia University. While earning her teaching degree at WVU, Warren commonly hitchhiked to Morgantown to visit her. After their wedding, Peggy taught and coached girls basketball in North Carolina while Warren finished law school at Wake Forest University. After returning to West Virginia, they had three vivacious children who spent idyllic childhoods growing up in their Pineville house. Peggy made her home open to all her children's friends where food, entertainment and games were always present. Peggy taught Music, English and Physical Education to elementary and middle school students until her retirement. Her knack for music extended beyond the classroom. Peggy played church piano and directed the youth choir for many years.
Peggy was the oldest of five sisters and for decades they gathered on Saturdays for hamburgers grilled to perfection on Peggy's back deck. For Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter they gathered in her dining room. All the sisters helped prepare the meals. Even today, they get together to make the same recipes.
Peggy's happy smile lit up any room. Luckily, this smile was a trait that she passed on to each of her six beloved grandchildren. Peggy laughed a lot and loved people. She exuded warmth and delighted in holidays. She kept traditions alive and made sure that her grandchildren had memories of good times and family gatherings. For every summer holiday she made sure there was plenty of homemade lasagna, green beans and festive activities for her grandchildren. Also, Peggy would delight her grandchildren by swimming with them in the ocean and at Lake Norman.
In addition to her parents, Helen Cook Shufflebarger and Clarence Shufflebarger, she is preceded in death by her sister, Myra S. Nickels and her Aunt Betty Finney. She is survived by her husband Warren R. McGraw, Three sisters, Karen Taliaferro Stewart (Bobby) of Pineville, Rita Taliaferro Isom (Randall) of Beckley, Lisa Taliaferro Cline (Rick) of Pineville, Three children, Warren Randolph McGraw II of Beckley, Helen Suzanne McGraw Dimlich (Andrew Dimlich) of Beckley, Rebecca Lynn Thaxton (Jeffrey) of Charleston, Six grandchildren Kindra Lynn McGraw, Warren R. "Trey" McGraw III, Andrew Conor Dimlich, Alayna Rann Dimlich, MacKenzie Rebecca Thaxton and Maverik JR Thaxton, Nephews Eddie Shuff Cook, Chris Cook, and Tyler Cline, and Nieces Audra Cook, Barbara Stewart, Cassie Stewart Kuppelweiser and Brittani Cline Wygal. Peggy's loving memory leaves a great space in all their hearts.
Peggy's smile, love, and warmth will surely shine on through all of those who knew and loved her. Peggy donated her body for medical research. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Pineville First United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 20 at 1 p.m. Friends may call from noon until 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Peggy's memory may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Pineville.