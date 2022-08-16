Thank you for Reading.

Peggy S. McGraw
PEGGY S. MCGRAW'S family lost a fantastic lady on August 9, 2022. Peggy Shufflebarger McGraw went to be with the Lord in her sleep. She was at home surrounded by her family. Peggy was born September 28, 1939 in Itmann, WV. Peggy was the apple of her daddy's eye. Unfortunately, her dad, Clarence "Shuff" Shufflebarger, died when Peggy was 11 years old. This left an empty space in her heart.

Peggy grew up in Pineville, WV. Prior to her dad's death, he played an essential role in Peggy's future. Shuff was known to always have a ball or game ready for all the kids to borrow and enjoy. When Peggy was 10 years old, a young boy moved to her neighborhood. This young boy was encouraged by the other kids to knock on Shuff's door to borrow a football. While asking Shuff for the football, the newcomer could see Peggy standing behind her dad. The young boy was immediately smitten. Eleven years later, that boy, Warren R. McGraw, asked Peggy to marry him. They were married in their lifelong church, Pineville First United Methodist. Peggy's celebration of life will be at this same church on their 61st wedding anniversary.

