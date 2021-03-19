PEGGY SUE CAUFIELD, 79, of St. Albans, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
She was born November 30, 1941 at Walter Reed Memorial Hospital in Washington D.C. She was the daughter of William Mullins and Marie Mullins whom preceded her in death.
She was a 1959 graduate of South Charleston High School. She was a former employee of McMillion Hospital, the State of WV, and Punch and Judy Day Care. Peggy was an active member of Bethany Baptist Church for many years where she served in the Children's Ministries, and her work with AWANA'S and Good News Club. She made an impression on all that came to know her. Everyone understood how much she loved the Lord. She began and ended each day with her daily devotion and prayer. Her church and her family were her passions. She will be missed by many as they remember the large presence of such a tiny lady. She always asked that everyone live life as full as possible as tomorrow is never promised.
She is survived by her loving family, husband of 56 years, James Robert "Bob", children, Roy Rose (Charlene), Sherri Elkin (Dave), Terri Adkins (Rick). She is also survived by her 5 grandchildren, Lindsey Wick (Eric), Brittany Sulzener, Kasey Elkin, Logan Elkin, and Jake Shears. Peggy also had 5 great grandchildren she loved dearly, Taylor Watts, Tanner Wick, Maya Wick, Brady Wick and Asher Wick, and sister Deloris Harris. She is also survived by her special friends whom she with each and every service: Joan, Mary Jo, and Joann, which were part of the "Fiercesome Foursome."
Celebration of Peggy's life will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Bethany Baptist Church, 2504 Grant Avenue, St. Albans with Pastor Tim Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 a.m., until time of service at the church.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Aravinda Nanjundappa, Dr. Stephen Hass, Dr. Mark Bates, Dr. Stephen Lewis, Dr. Meghan Davis and the CDL Staff and Vascular Center of Excellence Staff and TAVR Team for their care and compassion.
