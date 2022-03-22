PEGGY SUE OWEN, 82, of Spencer, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Mountain View Care Center, Ripley.
She was born April 14, 1939 at Spencer, the daughter of the late Elwood and Marie Vineyard Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin sister, Linda Lou Richards.
Peggy was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a former employee of the Roane County Reporter and the WVDHHR, Spencer. Peggy was a 1957 graduate of Spencer High School. After graduation from high school, she graduated from Business College in Charleston.
She was a Christian and a faithful member of the First Baptist Church, Spencer, where she served a church secretary for many years.
Her pastimes included crafting, Vacation Bible School and spending time with her grandchildren. Many children in our community benefited from her crafting skill during VBS.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, James L. "Jim" Owen; daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Chris Shreve of Spencer, Mary and Keith Wolfe of Cross Lanes; grandchildren, Morgan and Caije Nichols of Ripley, Ely Shreve of Spencer, Hannah, Ciara, Braydon and Braxton Wolfe all of Cross Lanes; great grandchildren, Aida Nichols, Rylee Nichols, Jaxon Shreve; brother and sister-in-law, David and Linda Miller of Easley, S.C.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 at John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, with Pastor Mark Wood officiating. Burial will be in the Spencer Memorial Cemetery, Spencer. The visitation will be two hours before the service.