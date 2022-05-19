Peggy Tucker Linville

PEGGY LOUISE LINVILLE, 75, of Glasgow passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, after a long illness.
She was the daughter of P.F. "Peck" and Donna Mae Tucker of Glasgow. She was a graduate of Cedar Grove High School. She spent many years volunteering at Cedar Grove Community School and serving as a majorette instructor for Cedar Grove Midget League Football.
Peggy was preceded in death by her father P.F. "Peck" Tucker, mother Donna Mae Tucker, and husband Larry Linville, Sr.
She is survived by daughter Jessica "Ekka" (Brian) Hutchison of Hurricane; sons Larry "Opie" (Karen) Linville, II of Belle; Christopher Linville of Glasgow; Jeremy (Beth) Linville of Culloden; Ryan (Jamie) Linville of Dayton, OH; brother Ronald Tucker of Hurricane; sister Kelli Tucker Williams of Evans; and friend Tom Resler of Charleston. She is also survived by nine grandchildren Michael, Sydney, Paige, JO, and Ada Linville, Braylan and Harper Hutchison, Kayla Vest, and Emma Stephens.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Don Toler officiating. Burial will follow the service at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, WV.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, is in charge of arrangements.