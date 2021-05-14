Penny Elaine McFann Stover

Our beloved sister, PENNY McFANN STOVER of Charleston, WV passed away at home following a long illness May 6, 2021. Penny was born in Ironton, OH on December 10, 1953 and grew up in Carbon (Cabin Creek), WV. She graduated from East Bank High School and was a career Hair Stylist, owning her own shop for many years.
Penny loved spending time with her family including trips with her sisters. She especially loved watching pro football with her son. Our beloved sister loved watching TV (westerns), music, and when able; shopping, crafting, swimming and everything Victorian. Penny was proud of her more than 10 years as a Volunteer at WV Health Right. In 2008, She was the recipient of the Presidential Volunteer LIFETIME service award. Penny loved with all her heart. She felt loss to the depths of her soul. She was inconsolable after the loss of her son.
Penny was preceded in death by her beloved son, Kyle; parents Ray and Dolores Kitchen McFann; brother, James (Jeff) McFann; sisters, Peggy Puckett and Jeanette Cooper, and sister-in-law Julie McFann.
Penny will be sadly missed by sister, Patricia McFann of Charleston, WV; brothers, Ray McFann of Bland, VA; her twin Gary (Debbie) McFann of Turtle Creek, WV, and Tony (Diana) McFann of Julian, WV; brothers-in-law, Ivan Puckett of Uneeda, WV and Beecher Cooper of Winifrede, WV; stepson, Johnny Stover; stepdaughter, Martha "Cissy" Messer, and nieces and nephews, Shelly, Patrick, Alissa, Lindsey, Erin, and Jonathon, and her cats Claire and Peyton.
A special thanks goes to Tim and Margie Crawford for all their caring support of Penny after the loss of her son in 2019. Tim was like a brother to her son and a son to her. Special thanks to Dr. Donald Moore her Family Physician of many years and WV Health Right staff for their ongoing care and support through the years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Penny's memory to WV Health Right, 1520 Washington St. East, Charleston, WV 25311.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 14 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with Scotty Elswick officiating. Entombment will follow in Memory Gardens, Madison, WV.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.