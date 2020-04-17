PENNY MOSS, 67, of Charleston, died April 15, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice West in South Charleston. She will be cremated. Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Funerals for Friday, April 17, 2020
Barrett, Emilie - 2 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.
Myers, Ella - 2:30 p.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Parsons, Sankey - 11 a.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.