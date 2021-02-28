PENNY SUE TAYLOR, 50 of Montgomery, WV went home on February 23rd, 2021, with loved ones by her side, after a lifelong battle with Diabetes. Penny was a proud daughter, mother, and grandmother. A devout sister, and aunt, as well as an awesome friend.
She had the ability to bring light and laughter into any room. And a smile to every person she knew.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jack C Taylor, her mother, Mary F Swartz and her aunt, Judith K Varner. While they are rejoicing in heaven, left to cherish her memory are her daughter Payton Savannah Taylor and granddaughter Priya Soryn Taylor.
Penny was loved dearly by her brothers and sisters, Jack and Tracey Taylor, Jackie and Lewis Siders, Mary and Tim Comer, Jamie and Leland Moore, Amy Swartz and Darryl Simpson, and Shane Falbo.
Her favorite times were spent with her nieces and nephews; Jordan Siders, Jett Wiseman, Michael, Ashton, and Ryan Taylor, Alex, Olivia, and Lonnie Comer, Hannah and Haddison Heskett. Joselyn, Presley, and Grayson Swartz, Drake and Braylon Moore.
She will be greatly missed by many cousins and more friends than most.
Service will be at 12 p.m., on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Benjamin Green officiating. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park in London. Friends may call from 11 a.m., till time of service at the funeral home on Tuesday.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.odellfuneralhome.com