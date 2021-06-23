PERRY WAYNE LARCH, 57, of Charleston passed away on June 18, 2021.
He was born on October 28, 1963. He enjoyed carpentry and fencing work.
He is survived by his loving wife Paula Kay Moss-Larch and son Cody Wayne Larch, both of Charleston. He is preceded in death by his parents Perry F. Larch and Helen L. Larch, Brother David Larch and Sister Patricia Young.
Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Tolley Cemetery Sissonville. Mike Ingram will be officiating. Flowers are to be delivered to Long and Fisher
Funeral Home and online condolences can be left by visiting:www.longfisherfuneralhome.com.