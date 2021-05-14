The family of PETER A. SAMUELS, 44, of Carlisle, mourns his sudden passing on Friday, May 7, 2021. Pete was a longtime awarded supervisor at the Pennsylvania Youth Development Center in Loysville.
With his loss, Pete leaves his devoted wife, Brandy; his mother, George Ann Grubb of Charleston, WV; and a daughter, Emma of Buffalo, NY. He is also survived by his sister, Carrie Samuels, and her heartbroken sons, Derrick and David, as well as Pete's grandfather, Dr. George L. Grubb, all of Charleston. Pete's father and step-mother, Stuart and Darlene Samuels of Monroeville and step-sisters, Deneen (Brett) Carothers and Tara (Derek) Grieco grieve his passing.
