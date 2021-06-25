It is with Grieving Hearts that we share the death of PETER EDWARD HUNT
March 10, 1986 Jan. 11, 2021 Possessed of a keen and intensely curious intellect, thoughtful and fun-loving, a compassionate and joyful heart, Pete was an avid reader from childhood, an aspiring, writer, an artist and musician.
We will not forget the hours of conversation, the places your ever curious mind led you, your concern for your fellow man whose travails you shared, your pensive, self deprecating bent, your creativity and quirky sense of humor. We will endeavor to remember all you taught us about how to be a good person in this often turbulent world.
We want to thank Pete's friends for the memories posted on facebook and wish to convey how much solace they bring his family. We want to thank his second mothers for the love and caring they gave him throughout his life. And a sincere thank you to Pete's employers and co-workers at Bartlett Housing Solutions in Morgantown WV, who helped Pete when he needed it most.
Bartlett Housing Solutions has dedicated a room in Pete's name and we ask that, if the spirit moves, donations be made to:
Bartlett Housing Solutions 10 West Run Rd., Suite 200 Morgantown, WV 26508 Attn: Pete Hunt Memorial Fund. Pete, we are so sorry for your life cut short and our lives without you. We will miss your shy, sweet smile.
Farewell Pete...