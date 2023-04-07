Thank you for Reading.

Peter Granger
SYSTEM

PETER GRANGER, beloved and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend passed peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of March 30, 2023. He was 94. His wife of more than 74 years, Anne Marie Cederstrom , was with him.

Pete was born in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, on October 15, 1928 to Constance Smart and Fred Granger. He survived The Depression, met a girl, fell in love, started college, and started a family (almost at the same time). He graduated with a degree in chemical engineering and moved his family to Dunbar, West Virginia when he was hired by Union Carbide. He served in the Army in WWII, raised six amazing kids alongside of his beautiful bride, and retired at age 55 so he could get back to spending his summers at Lake Wassookeag in Dexter, Maine.

Tags

Recommended for you