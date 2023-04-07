PETER GRANGER, beloved and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend passed peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of March 30, 2023. He was 94. His wife of more than 74 years, Anne Marie Cederstrom , was with him.
Pete was born in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, on October 15, 1928 to Constance Smart and Fred Granger. He survived The Depression, met a girl, fell in love, started college, and started a family (almost at the same time). He graduated with a degree in chemical engineering and moved his family to Dunbar, West Virginia when he was hired by Union Carbide. He served in the Army in WWII, raised six amazing kids alongside of his beautiful bride, and retired at age 55 so he could get back to spending his summers at Lake Wassookeag in Dexter, Maine.
This is what Pete did, but it is not who he was.
Pete, fondly known to his grandchildren and many others as "Bumpa," was a legend. He was a man of true character, kind heart, and honest intentions.
He was wise enough to know that a truly great life is actually a pretty simple one. That the little things-like hot coffee and fresh blueberries, a good sandwich and a cold beer, the daily crossword and a sharp pencil, or a game of cribbage on the camp porch-were the things that made life great.
Pete worked to live; he did not live to work. His entire life was built around his family and nothing made him happier than a house full of relatives of all ages, gathered together.
He had a deep love for and appreciation of the natural world, which he passed on to all of his family, inspiring generations of hikers, fishermen, birders, berry pickers, and canoers. He was a man at peace. A man who could sit in quiet comfort watching the sun rise or set, awaiting the call of the loons, hand-in-hand with Anne.
Perhaps most notably, Pete had an infectious, pure, and often howling laugh that was usually accompanied by an exuberant knee slap and he doled it out generously.
He believed the key to life was a good attitude, moderation in all things, that you should make hay while the sun shines, and treat others the way you want to be treated.
A life-long learner, Pete was always on a quest to grow. He learned Russian, attended toastmasters to hone is public-speaking skills, and labored to learn the guitar as an adult.
While standing in the kitchen humming 'K-K-K-Katy' and doing the dinner dishes one summer evening he shared with one of his granddaughters,
"I decided a long time ago that my primary job in life is to make my little corner of the world as bright as it can possibly be. And that's what I've tried to do every day since."
And boy did he. He was synonymous with sunshine and everyone gravitated to his light, his energy, and his warmth. He was kind and fair and humbly grateful. It was impossible to be in his presence and not just…feel good.
He was goodness. And to his family, he was greatness.
If you knew him, you were one of the lucky ones. If you were loved by him, you were one of the truly blessed.
Pete is survived by his wife, Anne; children Kathy Lion, Christy Richardson, Eric Granger, Susan Hammer, and Rod Granger; his sons-in-law, David Lion, Dempsey Richardson, and John Hammer; daughters-in-law, Audrey Mothner-Granger, Cristina Granger, and Teresa Granger, his 13 grandchildren; his 14 great-grandchildren; and many more loving family and friends. He is predeceased by his son, Karl, who most would agree embodied Pete's spirit more than anyone else.
A memorial for family and friends will be held this summer in Pete's beloved Maine. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association or Friends of Baxter State Park.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Central PA Cremation Society, Inc.