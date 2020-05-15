PETER SHAWN TRIPLETT, 54, went to be with the Lord on May 13, 2020.
He is survived by his brothers, Donald J. Triplett (Glenna M. Triplett), Marshall Morgan Triplett and Jim Asbury (Cheryl) from Daphne, Ala. He had two nieces, Carly and Baylie.
Peter loved life and had so many friends. Anytime you saw him, he always had a smile on his face. He helped in our community whenever possible. Our small town will surely miss his smile and willingness to help anyone who asked.
He loved his small business, and was truly a world of knowledge in this field. His capability to work on local's computers was unbelievable, as this knowledge was all self-taught.
He played a big role in many local activities. He was a member of the Clay Masonic Lodge, Clay Lion's Club, 911 operator, solid waste authority, helped with the local radio station and many other things. He was a friend to everyone.
The family would like to thank everyone that has prayed and shown support during this difficult time.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at Triplett Cemetery on Triplett Ridge, with Wayne Litton officiating. There will also be a Masonic ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Clay Lion's Club.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome@hotmail.com.
Wilson Smith is honored to be serving the Triplett family.