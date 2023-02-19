Thank you for Reading.

PETER SILMAN WHITE, 89, passed away in Sarasota, Florida, on January 12, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Pete was born in Falling Rock, West Virginia, on March 16, 1933. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Fred and Helen, sister, Betsy, and brother Fred.

