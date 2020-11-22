PHOENIX DEANN GRACE GILLERLAIN, 4 months, of Fraziers Bottom passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Montgomery General emergency room. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 23, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
