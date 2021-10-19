PHILIP DEAN "NIP" ANDERSON, 64, of Elkview passed away peacefully, Sunday, October 17, 2021 at CAMC General Hospital, surrounded by family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence & Betty Anderson; daughter, Jenny Anderson; and brother, Lawrence "Sam" Anderson.
Nip was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, and coach. He was a 1975 graduate of Herbert Hoover and retired from WV American Water Co. Nip coached softball for Elk District and District 3 in 1989-2002. He coached teams to the Big League World Series in Kalamazoo, MI. in 1999 and 2001. Coach "Nip" was an asst. coach for the University of Charleston, from 2004-2006, asst. coach for WVSU, from 2007 - 2020, and head coach in 2021, and winning 3 conference titles.
Nip was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding ATV's with family, Mark Burton, and other friends.
Nip is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Regina Anderson; son, Philip "Andy" Anderson II and Nikki; daughter, Missy (Jason) Smith; brothers, Fred (Tami) Anderson and John (Cindy) Anderson; twin sister, Phyllis Jean (Bill) Payne; grandchildren, Samantha Harper, Dakota Sands, and Emma Anderson (Allison Carroll), great grandson, Luke Daniel; and nieces and nephews, Megan, Heather, Jason Paul, Neil, and Nathan.
In lieu of flowers, donations at 5th/3rd bank for Dakota Sands or Bat & Ball Club (Hoover Softball).
Family and friends are welcome for visitation from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wednesday, October 20, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Jeff Moales officiating.
A private burial will be held at Elk Hills Memorial Park.