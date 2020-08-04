DR. PHILIP FRANKLIN THORNTON, 87, of Pinch, passed away on July 31, 2020 in Charleston, West Virginia, after a long illness. Phil was born September 11, 1932, in Mammoth, West Virginia, to Noah Franklin Thornton and Gladys Virginia Barger. When he was two, the family moved to Brushton, where he grew up with his four siblings, near the Big Coal River in Boone County. Phil loved the outdoors, and enjoyed camping, hiking, and canoeing, and as an adult, travel. After graduating from Sherman High School in 1950, he attended Warren Wilson Junior College in North Carolina, where he received an A.A. in Electrical Technology in 1952. He then moved to Berea College in Kentucky, where he received his B.A. degree in Geology in 1954. From August 1955 through August 1957 he served in the US Army. His geology background led to a posting with the Corps of Engineers in West Germany, where he worked on creating detailed maps from stereoscopic aerial photography. On leave he was able to travel around Europe, and practice his own photography hobby.
Returning to West Virginia in late 1957, Phil worked for the Boone County Board of Education, one year as a junior high teacher, and a year as a math teacher at the high school level, and then science (chemistry, physics, and biology) for over 5 years at Sherman High School. He continued his education with summer and evening classes at Morris Harvey College and West Virginia Institute of Technology. He received NSF grants for summer studies at Davis & Elkins College and Marshall University. He earned a Permanent Teaching Certificate for Physical Science from Morris Harvey College in 1965.
In 1960 he met Linda Lou Barker, of Ashford; they married in 1964. Phil had received an NSF Academic Year grant, and so moved to Morgantown to attend West Virginia University; he received his Master's degree in geology in 1965. In 1966 he became K-12 Science Supervisor for Boone County. Becoming interested in education curriculum, supervision, and improvement in WV, he earned an Administration Certificate from Marshall University in 1968. That same year, Phil and Linda moved to Pinch, and he took a job with the West Virginia Department of Education in Charleston.
In 1969 Phil began work on his doctorate at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. From 1971, he resumed work at the WV Department of Education. He defended his thesis and received his Ph.D. in Curriculum and Supervision in December 1974. He continued working at the WV Department of Education, in various positions including as a school evaluator with North Central Association. He retired in 1997.
Before and in retirement, he enjoyed motorhome travels around the country with family for many years. His friends and family always knew that Phil was a great listener, with well-considered thoughts and opinions. He loved reading and learning about how things work, plus repairing and fixing all things.
Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Noah and Gladys; his brother, Paul; and a sister, Elene Lawson. He is survived by his wife of more than 56 years, Linda; two sons, Brett Franklin; and Ryan Elliott; and two sisters, Doris Jarrell of Danville and Carole of Bethlehem, Connecticut.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Thursday August 6, 2020 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Burial will follow in Barker Cemetery, Ashford. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday August 5, 2020 at the Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.