Philip Lemon

PHILIP "DAN" LEMON, 74, of Scott Depot, WV, passed away on May 20, 2021 at Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Dan retired from Columbia Gas System in 1998 with 30 years of service. He was an excellent draftsman and an exceptional artist. He loved drawing caricatures of friends and family. Dan loved to fish and go boating and camping. His real passion was classic cars, he enjoyed restoring them and attending car shows. He loved the monthly breakfasts shared with his car buddies. Dan was funny, intelligent and an inspiration to those who knew him. He will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Sybil Lemon.
Dan is survived by his wife, Patricia Lemon; son, Christopher (Debra) Goff; brothers, Joe (Linda) Lemon; sister, Patricia (Philip) Bright; grandchildren, Dylan, Rachel, Christopher and Taylor; Nephews, Brad (Nikki) Lemon, Grant (Jessica) Lemon; niece, Rebekah (Michael) Subit; and several great nieces and nephews; and many special friends.
A service to Honor the Life of Philip will be held at Noon, Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston with Rev. Claudia Fizer officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Putnam County Humane Society, 2806 Putnam Ave, Hurricane, WV 25526
Memories of Dan may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.